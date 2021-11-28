An example of one of the pages Saanich Heritage Colouring Book in St. Martin Anglican Church at 550 Obed Ave. The arrow points to a part of the roof described for educational purposes. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

An example of one of the pages Saanich Heritage Colouring Book in St. Martin Anglican Church at 550 Obed Ave. The arrow points to a part of the roof described for educational purposes. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich colouring book highlights local history, education

Collaborative project converted archival photos into colour-in formats

A Saanich Heritage Colouring Book was created to shine a light on the history of the district in a creative way.

Put together by the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Advisory Committee and the Saanich Heritage Foundation, the collaborative project converted archival photos with the assistance of Saanich archives staff in compiling the photos.

Architectural feature definitions were collected from the Saanich Heritage Register, Merriam Webster Dictionary, Canadian Oxford Dictionary, and the Vancouver Heritage Foundation.

At Saanich council’s Nov. 22 meeting, the publication of the Saanich Heritage Colouring Book on the Saanich Heritage Foundation website was approved, along with the promotion of the book on social media channels.

The colouring book is meant for residents of all ages and can soon be found at saanich.ca.

ALSO READ: Saanich artist and diver creates artwork from marine debris

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of Saanich

Previous story
Peers Victoria aims to gather gifts for those who might otherwise go without

Just Posted

A new exhibit at the Maritime Museum of BC features the story of a trio of sailing vessels in the museum’s care, the Tilikum, Dorothy and Trekka. Our Fleet: Small Craft with a Story opened Nov. 23 and runs until May 14, 2022. (Courtesy Maritime Museum of BC)
New Maritime Museum of B.C. exhibit celebrates trio of ships’ histories

An example of one of the pages Saanich Heritage Colouring Book in St. Martin Anglican Church at 550 Obed Ave. The arrow points to a part of the roof described for educational purposes. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich colouring book highlights local history, education

Vancouver-based company Lions Gate Consulting has received the contract to develop Sidney’s economic development strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Consulting firm to help Sidney build bridge to future prosperity

Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Parade of lights kicks off the holiday season, bringing cheer to downtown Victoria