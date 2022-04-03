Saanich invites students from across region to take the One Planet challenge

Students in Greater Victoria are invited to submit their video or illustration ideas to show how society and individuals can bring One Planet Living ideas into their communities and personal lives. (Courtesy of One Planet B.C.)

Students across Greater Victoria are invited to share their creative ideas about increasing sustainability for a healthier planet, for an upcoming challenge.

The One Planet Living Student Challenge asks students between Grade 6 and 12 to submit videos or illustrations demonstrating what they’re doing in their personal lives to advance sustainable ways of living, as well as steps society can take collectively.

Examples might be to create a map illustrating how to travel around more easily by bike or on foot in local neighbourhoods, or an instructional video of an item repaired or repurposed to reduce waste.

The contest is hosted by non-profit OneEarth in partnership with the District of Saanich and with the support of the City of Victoria.

“One Planet Saanich schools have become leaders in our community as we work towards achieving our climate action objectives and our overarching aim to become a ‘One Planet Living’ community,” said Rebecca Newlove, sustainability manager for the District of Saanich.

“Our Climate Plan acknowledges that our collective success requires action from everyone in our community, the One Planet Student Challenge will shine a light on the ideas our youth have for a sustainable future.”

Winners receive cash prizes, with $1,200 total prize money available. Submissions will be judged on creativity, engagement, illumination and alignment with One Planet Living.

Student submissions will be accepted until May 20.

To learn more visit oneplanetbc.com/one-planet-student-challenge/.

EnvironmentSaanich