Artist rendering of the new Denton Design - Photo credit Gablecraft Homes.

Get your first look at Southlands, Royal Bay’s newest community by GableCraft Homes

Colwood’s newest neighbourhood hosts special grand opening with prizes, local food and more

This weekend brings a special grand opening celebration for Royal Bay’s newest community: Don’t miss this exciting first look at everything Southlands at Royal Bay has to offer.

Hosted by Gablecraft Homes, the Southlands’ grand opening is May 6 and 7 and features onsite local radio, catering from Truffles and prize draws throughout the weekend.

But the starring attraction will be the chance to get a closer look at the designs and amenities of Gablecrafts’ new Southlands homes, currently available for pre-sale.

“While many of the nine floor plans that are available for the Southlands community in Royal Bay are brand new, my personal favourite is the Denton Design,” says Tom Munro, Sales and Marketing Manager at Gablecraft.

The new Denton floorplan. - Photo credit Gablecraft Homes.

“It’s a new design we’ve specifically created for Southlands offering a main floor, primary bedroom with two additional bedrooms upstairs, as well as a full bath and bonus room on that top floor. It’s a beautiful and well-planned layout, including over 1,700 square feet and the opportunity to expand the home with a two-bedroom legal suite in the lower basement as a mortgage helper.”

To learn more about Southlands, register today for exclusive details and information about Royal Bay’s newest neighbourhood.

Join the fun at Southlands’ grand opening

Join the Southlands grand opening event at Gablecraft’s Home Store at 394 Tradewinds Ave. in Royal Bay, on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

You’ll enjoy pre-sale opportunities, exciting daily prize draws, food and refreshments, hear local radio personalities and more.

Find your dream home today

Can’t wait to move? Townhomes and single-family homes are available at The Coral and in the Meadows neighbourhood, but act fast – homes are limited and selling fast.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make the vibrant community of Royal Bay your family’s new home! Visit Gablecraft’s HomeStore at 394 Tradewinds Ave. or call Tanya Zakkour at 250-508-2270 or Brendan Wilkinson at 250-713-7770 to schedule a visit.

Learn more about Gablecraft Homes here, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

