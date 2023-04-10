The next phase is here: Introducing ElIZA South in Royal Bay!

You’ve likely heard of the elegant, well-built ELIZA condominiums in the heart of Colwood’s master-planned community of Royal Bay.

Today, there’s good news for those worried they missed the opportunity to make one of these West Coast Modern-style condos their new home.

“The next phase is here!” says Neil Blainey, of Island Realm Real Estate. “Hot on the heels of the success of the first phase, we’re excited to announce that registration is now open for ELIZA South.”

ELIZA South in Royal Bay shares fantastic resident-only features and amenities, like a rooftop patio with barbecue and fire pit, a complete fitness centre, a furnished lounge/amenity room for entertaining, and a pet washing station for pampering your pooch (yes it’s a pet-friendly building). All of this is surrounded by lush landscaping, a community garden and an outdoor dining area for those warm, west coast summer nights.

For those who’ve gone electric, the building’s secure underground parking has EV chargers on select parking stalls, as well as bike storage for your active lifestyle.

Inside Phase II’s one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den and two-bedroom homes, you’ll find light-flooded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and bedrooms, ensuites and living spaces with a crisp, functional aesthetic.

But the pluses don’t end inside these comfortable, welcoming homes.

Outside, you’ll find a neighbourhood perfect for an active lifestyle, with bike paths, playgrounds and the beach – all just steps from your front door.

Hop in the car for a short drive to Esquimalt Lagoon or Sitting Lady Falls, and venture just a little further for golfing, camping, hiking and surfing.

Living at ELIZA South offers all the benefits of a thriving, vibrant community.

What about shopping, dining and entertainment?

ELIZA South is also conveniently located just steps from The Commons retail village, where you’ll find Quality Foods, Cascadia Liquor, Pure Pharmacy, Sequoia Coffee & much more. The neighbourhood also boasts new schools and beautiful greenways entwined with biking and walking trails, all within view of the Island’s stunning coastline.

“Downtown Victoria and the West Shore shopping centres are close by, but you don’t need to go far to find everything you need to live your ideal lifestyle,” Blainey says. “With everything that The Commons provides, along with brand new schools and playgrounds, it’s perfect for individuals and families alike.”

Brought to you by Pacific Capital Real Estate Group, and sold by Island Realm Real Estate, register now to receive the first choice of homes at ELIZA South, in Royal Bay.

Find out more by registering at elizacondos.com or visit their presentation centre at 3567 Ryder Hesjedal Way from 12-4 p.m. Friday – Tuesday.

