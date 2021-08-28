Mediterranean flair returns to Saanich at annual Greek Fest affair

The event will continue next weekend at Commonwealth Place from 11:30 a.m to 8 p.m.

Fire Capt. Tak Niketas switched gears this weekend as he served up some delicious Greek food to the community at Saanich’s annual Greek Fest held at Commonwealth Place.

The event has been happening for 20 years, and although some elements look different because of the pandemic, the Greek community has still managed to come together and celebrate their culture and fascinating history.

Niketas said that the family-friendly event welcomes people from all cultures to share in what food, music, and history can enliven in folks from all backgrounds.

“It’s a great community feel where everybody can enjoy Greek culture at its best and it has been very successful for us over the past 20 years,” he said.

Missing from the usual performances are Greek dancers and live Greek music, but Niketas is looking forward to being able to bring that back when it is safe to do so in the years to come.

The event is occurring until Sunday this week and will continue next weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

