Recent public engagement explored adding more housing options to the Cadboro Bay local area plan. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

More housing opportunities could be on horizon for Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Village

Check-in report Aug. 22 to bring results of public feedback to Saanich council

Additional housing options could become part of the Cadboro Bay local area plan in the wake of public engagement that included online sessions, a housing workshop and community survey.

Consideration for revising the draft plan is based on Saanich council’s direction to explore further housing opportunities in the Cadboro Bay Village neighbourhood.

A workshop summary report and community survey results are now available on the project website at saanich.ca. They provide an overview of resident feedback on potential options for purpose-built rental housing, as well as accessibility to a wider range of incomes.

As the next step in the update process, a check-in report containing a summary of recent engagement activities and community input will be presented to council Aug. 22. Staff look forward to receiving further direction on moving forward with completing the Cadboro Bay local area plan update, Cameron Scott, manager of community planning, said in a release.

Any written correspondence received up to noon on Aug. 22 will be copied to council for their consideration and becomes part of the public record.

Members of the public can join the council meeting by phone, electronically or in-person. For more information on how to speak at a meeting, visit saanich.ca and search under mayor and council.

Comments to council can be sent to council@saanich.ca.

