The Department of National Defence will be conducting a night firing exercise at Heals Range in Saanich on Oct. 16. (MARPAC Imaging Services)

The Department of National Defence will be conducting a night firing exercise at Heals Range in Saanich on Oct. 16. (MARPAC Imaging Services)

Night firing exercise taking over Heals Range in Saanich

Department of National Defence reminds public that no unauthorized personnel allowed on site

The Department of National Defence is conducting a firing exercise at Heals Range on Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The firing exercise is part of training for the military and for other various groups in the community including the RCMP.

The range is located west of the junction of Willis Point Road and Wallace Drive in Saanich. Residents in the area are forewarned prior to the drills.

The department is reminding the public that no unauthorized person may enter the area and trespassing is prohibited.

ALSO READ: Temporary inhalation-focused consumption site coming to downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gunsSaanich

Previous story
Chiefs, BCCLA say Indigenous involvement needed in probe of fatal B.C. police shooting
Next story
Nelson golf club developing land at protected heron nesting site

Just Posted

Residents are concerned for pedestrian safety around the intersection of Sayward and Alderley roads in Saanich, an area frequented by heavy industrial vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Vina Moldoveanu)
Pat Bay industrial traffic putting pedestrians in peril, Saanich resident says

The Department of National Defence will be conducting a night firing exercise at Heals Range in Saanich on Oct. 16. (MARPAC Imaging Services)
Night firing exercise taking over Heals Range in Saanich

Esquimalt Coun. Ken Armour (left), Dillon Takata and Mayor Barb Desjardin shovel ceremonial scoops of soil onto what will soon be a small cherry tree forest in Gorge Park. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Cherry tree planting honours Japanese heritage in Esquimalt park

Sidney has announced the official re-opening of Parking Lot B between Second and Third streets. The lot was unavailable during the construction of the Oceanna Building. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Downtown parking lot re-opens in Sidney