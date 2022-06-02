National women’s team leads upcoming field hockey skills camp at UVic

South Island members of the Canadian Wolf Pack national women’s field hockey team, Sara Goodman (from left), Kathleen Leahy, Lexi DeArmond, Anna Mollenhauer and Maddie Secco will be part of the coaching staff for a fundraiser training camp June 11 and 12 at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy UVic)

Canada’s national women’s field hockey team has secured its first FIH World Cup berth in 28 years, but is still looking for financial help with the cost of competing at the 2022 tournament in Spain.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the Canadian Wolf Pack will be at the University of Victoria on June 11 and 12, hosting a weekend camp for players of all ages, genders and skill levels.

The Back the Pack camp is scheduled during a break in the action for the Field Hockey B.C. under-14 club championship tournament happening that weekend at UVic. Time slots are 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the Saturday, and 2:50 to 3:50 p.m. on Sunday on the field 2 turf.

Campers will meet and learn from national team members including Greater Victoria players Kathleen Leahy, Lexi DeArmond, Anna Mollenhauer and Maddie Secco, and Duncan’s Sara Goodman.

The cost is by donation but recommended at $20, and players are asked to bring their stick, shin guards, mouth guard and goalkeeping gear, if applicable. Registration can be done online at forms.gle/dQzhtUf3Vc3AsbNy5 and players are invited to join one or both sessions.

Details on a similar camp in Duncan are still being formulated.

The Vancouver-based women’s national team, currently ranked 14th in the world and coached by hall of famer Rob Short, won bronze at the Pan American Cup in January to nail down its World Cup spot. Despite their success on the international stage – notwithstanding the fact the team did not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – the program has received no Own the Podium government funding since 2015 and relies largely on private donations and sponsorships to continue training and travelling to high-level tournaments.

For those who wish to donate to the team outside of the skills camp, visit fieldhockey.ca/wnt-back-the-pack/ or email fhcwnt@gmail.com.

